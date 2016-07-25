版本:
BRIEF-Verizon to get Yahoo's IP license that is not being conveyed with oper business

July 25 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Will get non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, royalty-free license to all of Yahoo's IP that is not being conveyed with operating business Source text - bit.ly/2anhx2d Further company coverage:

