版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-SunEdison explores possible monetization of its class B shares in publicly traded yieldcos

July 25 Sunedison Inc:

* SunEdison to explore possible monetization of its class b shares in publicly traded yieldcos

* "Initiative will be conducted through a jointly managed sales process and accompanying marketing protocol" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐