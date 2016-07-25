版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-DHX Media says licensed 'Looped' S1 for Amazon Prime members in U.S.

July 25 Dhx Media Ltd

* DHX Media and Amazon Prime strike U.S. exclusive on new animated kids' series, Looped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

