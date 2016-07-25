版本:
BRIEF-Home Group to price IPO shares between $14-$16/share

July 25 Home Group Inc

* Sees IPO Of 8.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay about $115.8 million of principal amount of indebtedness under the second lien facility Source:(bit.ly/2aFkFUZ) Further company coverage:

