2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Verizon's Marni Walden, asked if Marissa Mayer is staying- "due to abnormal process, have yet to determine who new leaders will be" - CNBC

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Verizon's Marni Walden on CNBC, asked if Marissa Mayer is staying - "due to abnormal process, have yet to determine who new leaders will be" Source text: (bit.ly/2a5uSOK) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

