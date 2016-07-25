版本:
BRIEF-Atlas Energy says Atlas Resource enters into restructuring support agreement with stakeholders

July 25 Atlas Energy Group Llc :

* Atlas Resource Partners enters into restructuring support agreement with stakeholders

* Atlas Energy Group Llc says second lien term loan holders will also receive 10% of common equity of emerged company

* Atlas Energy Group Llc expects to operate its oil and gas properties in ordinary course during restructuring process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

