2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Eagle Materials to offer $300 mln of senior notes

July 25 Eagle Materials Inc :

* Eagle Materials announces commencement of public offering of $300 million of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay about $295 million of borrowings under revolving credit facility and to pay certain fees relating to such repayment

* Registered public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

