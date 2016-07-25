版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Property to sell properties for $969 mln

July 25 Liberty Property Trust :

* Liberty Property Trust to sell 108 properties for $969 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

