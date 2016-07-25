版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Post Holdings announces cash tender offer for 7.375 pct senior notes due 2022

July 25 Post Holdings Inc

* Post holdings announces cash tender offer for 7.375% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

