BRIEF-Teva Canada says Health Canada approved Cinqair

July 25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva canada innovation announces approval of cinqair by health canada

* Treatment is expected to become commercially available to patients, by prescription, in late fall 2016

* Upon commercial availability of cinqair, teva canada innovation will launch teva support solutions in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

