UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Skullcandy Inc:
* Skullcandy announces end of go-shop period and the receipt of an acquisition proposal
* Mill Road Capital Management LLC delivered unsolicited proposal to Skullcandy offering to buy Skullcandy for $6.05 per share in cash
* Mill Road entered into a confidentiality agreement with Skullcandy.
* During go-shop period, Skullcandy's representatives engaged in an active solicitation of 98 third parties
* Active solicitation during go-shop period resulted in six additional parties entering into confidentiality agreements with Skullcandy
* Co to negotiate with Mill Road to determine whether negotiations will lead to a superior proposal
* Board has not changed its recommendation that Skullcandy stockholders tender their shares pursuant to transaction with Incipio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.