公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Tricida announces $55 mln series C financing

July 25 Tricida Inc:

* Has raised $55 million series C round; series C financing was led by new investor Longitude Capital

* On track to complete a first-in-human 100 patient phase 1/2 study of its lead compound, TRC101, in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

