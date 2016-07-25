版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-CB&I awarded license, engineering design of a grassroots alkylation unit

July 25 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV:

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says awarded license and engineering design of a grassroots alkylation unit by PT Pertamina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

