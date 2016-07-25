BRIEF-Schlumberger and Golar LNG form joint venture

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Golar LNG and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture
* Joint venture is created to rapidly develop low cost gas reserves to LNG
* "The combination of Schlumberger reservoir knowledge, wellbore technologies and production management capabilities, with Golar's low cost FLNG (Floating LNG) solution, will offer gas resource owners a faster and lower cost development thereby increasing the net present value of the resources"
* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of the joint venture
* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment commitment to cover the estimated equity needed to develop the first project
* After reviewing the current market opportunities where 40% of the world's gas reserves can be classified as stranded, both parties are excited at the future prospects of OneLNG and are confident that it would conclude 5 projects within the next 5 years (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.