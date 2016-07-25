版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Caci International says awarded $460 mln contract

July 25 Caci International Inc

* Award contract to support U.S. Cyber Command Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

