2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil and SABIC evaluate petrochemical JV on U.S. Gulf coast

July 25 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Complex would include a steam cracker and derivative units; plans in early stages, final investment decision to follow study completion

* SABIC, Exxon Mobil evaluating petrochemical JV on U.S. Gulf Coast; potential complex to be in Texas or Louisiana near natural gas feedstock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

