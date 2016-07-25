版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Monotype Imaging Holdings reports date for Q2 results release, conference call

July 25 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Accelerates date for Q2 financial results release, conference call to wednesday, July 27 after Olapic acquisition announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

