版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle announces additional investment in Belo Sun

July 25 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Announces additional investment in Belo Sun

* Says will pay Cdn.$0.85 per subject share, for total consideration of Cdn.$12.7 million

* To purchase 14.9 million common shares of Belo Sun pursuant to Belo Sun's previously announced underwritten public offering of 77.3 million common shares

* On closing of offering, co will own about 19.2 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of Belo Sun on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐