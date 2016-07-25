版本:
BRIEF-Performance Sports anticipates appointing Paul Desmarais III to its board

July 25 Performance Sports Group

* Anticipates appointing Paul Desmarais III, chairman of Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp, to its board of directors

* Desmarais will replace Sagard Capital's prior board nominee, Dan Friedberg, who has resigned from company's board of directors

* Sagard Capital is co's largest shareholder, with beneficial ownership of about 17 percent of co's issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

