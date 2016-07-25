BRIEF-Bloomin' brands expects to record pre-tax charge related to sale of South Korean business

July 25 Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Says it now expects will record pre-tax charge of about $38-$42 million during 13 weeks ended June 26, 2016 related to sale of South Korean business

* Correction resulted in no changes to deal terms or expected cash flows, continue to expect sale to be completed in third fiscal quarter

* Correction to charge estimate primarily related to calculations of foreign currency translation adjustments for South Korea business

* Foreign currency translation adjustments for South Korea business will make up approximately $21 million of pre-tax impairment charge

* Correcting expectations for pre-tax impairment charge from previous range of about $9-$13 million related to sale of South Korean business

* Correction to charge estimate resulted in no changes to deal terms or expected cash flows; continue to expect sale to be completed in Q3