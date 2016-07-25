版本:
2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Manitex, subsidiaries enters into loan agreement with Privatebank

July 25 Manitex International Inc

* Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into loan and security agreement with The PrivateBank and Trust Company- SEC filing

* Loan agreement provides company with $45 million revolving credit facility, which has a maturity date of July 20, 2019 Source: bit.ly/2aFpJsH Further company coverage:

