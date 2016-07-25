版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Citizens Financial files for senior notes due 2021 of up to $350 mln

July 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Files for senior notes due 2021 of up to $350.0 million-SEC filing

* Says it intends to use the net proceeds, plus available cash, for the repurchase transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

