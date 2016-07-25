版本:
BRIEF-Capital One files for potential subordinated notes

July 25 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp files for potential subordinated notes for undisclosed sum - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2aFx3Eo) Further company coverage:

