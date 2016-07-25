版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Syneron Medical Ltd says PicoWay Picosecond laser receives U.S. FDA clearance for ultra-short 785nm wavelength

July 25 Syneron Medical Ltd

* Syneron Candela's Picoway Picosecond laser receives U.S. FDA clearance for ultra-short 785nm wavelength Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐