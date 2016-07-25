版本:
BRIEF-Twitter to roll out videos and digital ads that "center around seeing what's happening on Twitter"

July 25 Twitter Inc

* "In coming days and weeks, we'll be rolling out marketing including videos, digital ads that center around seeing what's happening on Twitter" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aaBrKA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

