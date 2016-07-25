版本:
BRIEF-Halozyme to resume enrollment in Phase 1B trial evaluating PEGPH20

July 25 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* Resumed enrollment, dosing patients in phase 1B trial evaluating investigational new drug, PEGPH20, in combination with KEYTRUDA

* Revised protocol has been submitted to all institutional review boards (IRB) and is pending feedback from FDA

* Majority of institutional review boards have completed their review and approved revised protocol allowing study to resume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HALO.O ]

