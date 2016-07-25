版本:
BRIEF-KaloBios begins early stage study of leukemia treatment

July 25 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* KaloBios announces first patient dosed in phase 1 study of Lenzilumab for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

