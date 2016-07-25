版本:
BRIEF-Genvec says FDA lifts hold on clinical trial of hearing loss treatment

July 25 Genvec Inc :

* Notified by Novartis that FDA has lifted clinical hold on phase 1/2 clinical trial of CGF166 in patients with severe to profound hearing loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

