BRIEF-Tobira Therapeutics says improvement in liver fibrosis from phase 2b CENTAUR NASH trial

July 25 Tobira Therapeutics Inc :

* Says no difference seen in primary endpoint, improvement of NAFLD activity score

* Tobira Therapeutics announces clinically and statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis from phase 2b CENTAUR NASH trial at one year

* Says plans to initiate phase 3 study in 2017 based on Cenicriviroc meeting potentially registrational NASH fibrosis endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

