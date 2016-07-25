版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger BioPharmaceuticals says first patient dosed in mid-stage study of lymphedema drug

July 25 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 2 ultra study of ubenimex in secondary lymphedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

