版本:
中国
2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-ViaSat to provide global in-flight internet, connectivity services to Air Force One

July 25 Viasat Inc :

* To provide flight internet and connectivity services to Air Force One and other U.S. Government senior leader aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

