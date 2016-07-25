版本:
BRIEF-Golar says OneLNG targets development of low cost gas reserves to LNG

July 25 Golar Lng Ltd :

* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of joint venture.

* Co, Schlumberger will on a project-by-project basis discuss additional debt capital as required

* Golar and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture: OneLNG targets development of low cost gas reserves to LNG

* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment commitment to cover estimated equity needed to develop first project

* Future financing to take into account Golar's flng intellectual property through equitable contribution mechanism to be agreed between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

