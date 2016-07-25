BRIEF-Golar says OneLNG targets development of low cost gas reserves to LNG

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Golar Lng Ltd :
* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of joint venture.
* Co, Schlumberger will on a project-by-project basis discuss additional debt capital as required
* Golar and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture: OneLNG targets development of low cost gas reserves to LNG
* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment commitment to cover estimated equity needed to develop first project
* Future financing to take into account Golar's flng intellectual property through equitable contribution mechanism to be agreed between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.