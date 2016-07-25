版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Zosano Pharma says first subject treated for migraine trial

July 25 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Says first subject treated in pivotal efficacy trial for M207 patch for acute migraine

* Company intends to conduct safety study after completion of Zotrip trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

