BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners says buying interest in explorer pipeline

July 25 Shell Midstream Partners LP :

* Shell Midstream Partners L.P. announces acquisition of interest in explorer pipeline

* Says it has agreed to acquire a 2.62 pct equity interest in Explorer Pipeline Company

* Says Shell Pipeline Company LP separately owns and will retain a 35.97 pct equity interest in Explorer

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders and funded with available cash

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of Shell Midstream Partners