2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Visa to open new Silicon Valley office

July 25 Visa Inc

* Visa to open new Silicon Valley office

* New facility, located in Palo Alto, will be a combination of office and collaboration spaces for about 300 Visa employees

* Palo Alto facility will be focused on technology research, business intelligence, data security and merchant solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

