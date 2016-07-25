版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 says acquires incremental interest in Explorer Pipeline

July 25 Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Announces acquisition of incremental interest in Explorer Pipeline

* To acquire an additional 2.5 percent equity interest in Explorer Pipeline Company

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Acquisition is expected to be funded with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of company

* Acquisition will result in partnership having a total ownership interest of approximately 22 percent

* Terms of agreement are not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐