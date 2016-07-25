版本:
BRIEF-Netflix, 20th Century Fox Television Distribution announce global agreement

July 25 Netflix Inc

* Netflix and 20th century fox television distribution announce first global agreement

* Netflix to be exclusive global streaming home of fx's american crime story franchise in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

