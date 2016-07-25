版本:
BRIEF-Twitter enters live streaming partnership for MLB and NHL Games

July 25 Twitter Inc

* Twitter announces live streaming partnership for mlb games, nhl games and nightly highlights program from 120 sports

* 120 sports, the ott network, will produce exclusive, nightly multi-sports highlights show called ' rally', to be streamed live on twitter

* Will live stream weekly out-of-market games from major league baseball (mlb) and national hockey league Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

