BRIEF-Blackberry Ltd says offering secure apps via Microsoft's Azure cloud platform

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Blackberry Ltd says offers secure apps via Microsoft's Azure cloud platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

