公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Manitex International announces new credit agreement

July 25 Manitex International Inc

* Charge expected to impact Q2 net earnings by approximately $1.4 million.

* Expects to incur a charge in Q2 of 2016 to reflect deferred financing fees and expenses associated with previous credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

