版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health reports positive data on Neonorm botanical extract

July 25 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Has entered into negotiations for potential exclusive distribution relationship for pigs and dairy cattle in chinese market

* Jaguar animal health announces positive preliminary topline results of two chinese-sponsored farm studies to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of neonorm botanical extract in piglets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐