版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint expects to have enough funds to repay FY16 debt-conf call

July 25 Sprint Corp

* Says expects to have adequate sources to provide capital to fund business and repay debt maturities due in fy16 - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐