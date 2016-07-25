版本:
BRIEF-Tesla Exploration announces receipt of repayment demand

July 25 Tesla Exploration Ltd:

* Tesla announces receipt of repayment demand and expected appointment of receiver

* Demand from Canadian lender for repayment of outstanding indebtedness with exception of leasing facilities under Canadian credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

