BRIEF-Towerstream regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum share price requirement

July 25 Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream corp says regains compliance with nasdaq minimum share price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

