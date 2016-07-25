版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier and government of Tanzania sign purchase agreement for two Q400 Turboprops

July 25 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier and government of tanzania sign purchase agreement for two Q400 Turboprops

* Based on list price of Q400 Airliner, firm order is valued at approximately US $62 million.

* Aircraft will be used for commercial airline operations in Tanzania

