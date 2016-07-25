BRIEF-BlackRock strategist sees non-U.S. equities offering higher potential returns

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 BlackRock strategist Richard Turnill:
* "We see the Federal Reserve on hold this week, while the Bank of Japan may delay actions until September"
* "We see holders of long-duration U.S. Treasuries losing more than 1 percent annually over the next five years as yields rise"
* "We see non-U.S. equities offering higher potential returns, along with higher risk"
* Have lowered assumed returns for most fixed income assets, following drop in yields (and rise in valuations) in second quarter
* "Our analysis also shows less than 10 pct of global fixed income universe offering annual returns of 3 pct or more over next five years"
* "See investment grade credit offering attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors looking for safety" Further company coverage:
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.