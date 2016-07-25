版本:
BRIEF-First South Bancorp - Unit announces purchase of mortgage servicing rights portfolio

July 25 (Reuters) -

* First South Bank announces purchase of mortgage servicing rights portfolio

* First South Bank says purchase of Mortgage Servicing Rights (Msrs) of 452 high quality Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae loans

* First South Bank says purchase is subject to customary approval from two investor agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

