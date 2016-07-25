版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-PIMCO says Paul Vosper joins firm as real estate strategist

July 25 PIMCO:

* PIMCO announces Paul Vosper joins firm as Executive Vice President and real estate strategist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

