公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says views sale of the company as a success - CNBC

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer on CNBC - open minded about role after deal closes

* Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer on CNBC , asked if sale of the company is a failure - "I really view this as a success" Further company coverage: [YHOO.O VZ.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

