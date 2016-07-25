版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says nearly 1.5 mln pilots, technicians needed for airline industry by 2035

July 25 Boeing Co :

* Boeing forecasts nearly 1.5 million pilots and technicians needed by 2035

* Between 2016 and 2035, world commercial aviation industry will need 617,000 new airline pilots and 679,000 new airline maintenance technicians

* 2016 industry outlook shows growth of 10.5 percent for pilots over 2015 outlook and 11.3 percent for maintenance technicians Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐